Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda and Clive Owen gearing up for major change following reconciliation

Amanda and Clive Owen, who are best known for appearing on Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm, are gearing up for a major change at Ravenseat Farm.

According to reports, the couple have been given permission to convert a derelict cottage close to their 2,00-acre farm in the Yorkshire Dales into a second home. The update comes in the wake of the news that the farming couple - who have an 18-year age gap - have reconciled after sparking divorce rumours at the end of last year.

WATCH: Meet the Owen family who feature in Our Yorkshire Farm

They revealed back in November 2021 that they were going through a "rocky patch" while promoting Amanda's latest book. They said in a joint statement: "We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through."

The pair originally bought High Smithy Holme, a farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker, which is a short distance from their sheep farm, back in 2020. And now, almost two years later, they have had their plans to convert the semi-derelict cottage into a functioning home granted.

Amanda and Clive Owen are planning to convert the property into a functioning home

It's not known what Amanda and Owen intend to do with the cottage, but given that it only has two bedrooms, it doesn't seem likely that the family of 11 will be moving in anytime soon. However, it could provide a bit more space for the large family if the Owens do plan to keep it for themselves rather than sell it on or rent it out.

While they do currently rent out a 17th-century cottage on their property as a holiday let, Amanda and Clive previously told press that they were thinking of moving into the newly acquired property, which sits closer to their livestock.

The Grade II listed property dates back to the early 18th century and has stood empty for around 60 years. The floor plan includes a living room, a lounge in what was once a stable, a kitchen/dining room, utility and shower rooms and two upstairs bedrooms.

The 'Yorkshire Shepherdess', 47, and her husband Clive, 66, have lived on Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales for more than two decades and share nine children: Raven, 20, who is currently at university, Reuben, 17, who has just begun an apprenticeship in mechanics, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

