The Games viewers all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby's new show

ITV's brand new reality sporting show, The Games, made its grand debut on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, the show sees 12 celebrities compete in Olympic-style challenges in a bid to become this year's winners.

In the opening episode, viewers watched as the six female contestants went head-to-head in a 100m hurdles event, with footballer and singer Chelcee Grimes taking first place.

The male celebs then competed in a pre-recorded hammer throw event, which was won by soap star Ryan Thomas.

Later on in the programme, the celebs were paired together for a mixed-doubles diving competition before the men competed in a 400m sprint race, with former Love Island star Wes Nelson coming in first place.

Viewers took to Twitter during the programme to point out that the show felt like a school sports day for celebrities, with one person writing: "No because why is this show literally a televised school sports day," while another added: "It's a glorified sports day with 'celebs' #TheGames."

Viewers complained that there was too much chat in the studio during the show

A third person commented: "So this is basically minor celebs taking part in a school sports day?"

Others complained that the show was filled with too much chat in the studio between Holly, Freddie and the pundits, rather than live competitions.

One person tweeted: "A bit disappointed with #TheGames on @ITV. Lots of hype in the run-up and 1 hour in, we've only seen the ladies hurdle 100m and the men's hammer throw. Can't help but think there is a lot more filler here than actual content," while another added: "Loved #TheGames when it was on Channel 4 years ago. This ITV version is 90% filler."

Ryan Thomas came first in the hammer throw event

A third viewer commented: "I'd rather see more of the training than all this waffling. All this chat isn't necessary and it's boring!!"

However, some fans praised the entertaining show, with one person tweeting: "I loved #thegames when it was on previously and I love it now. Come on Goyle #TeamSlytherin," while another added: "I love TV like this, watching celebs do sports stuff when they're not professionals #TheGames."

The Games airs on ITV every night until Friday, continuing on Tuesday 10 May at 9pm.

