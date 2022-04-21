This Morning interrupted by unexpected studio intruder - see Holly Willoughby's reaction The show was thrown into chaos

ITV's This Morning was thrown into chaos on Thursday after a huge spider found its way into the studio, giving Holly Willoughby quite a fright.

While Holly and Phillip Schofield were conducting an interview via video link, the creepy-crawly ran across the floor out of view of the camera.

After finishing the segment, Phillip said: "By the way, I don't think either of us jumped. I'm not scared but -"

Holly cut in: "There is the most enormous spider that just ran underneath the camera. It doesn't look so big on the telly, but it's really big. Can someone put a glass over it and let it free outside somewhere? Who is brave enough?"

Phillip added: "It's being really casual, isn't it?"

A massive spider interrupted Holly and Phillip on Thursday's show

"It did leg it a minute ago, it's got stage fright," responded Holly.

A member of the production crew then approached the spider and tried to pick it up using his hand to guide it onto a piece of paper. Questioning his method, Phillip repeated: "What are you doing?" before the spider escaped and ran across the floor again.

Phillip reacted: "That was always going to happen!" as Holly squirmed in her chair.

"Can you just make it go that way," asked Holly before Phillip exclaimed: 'We are transmitting this!"

One of the show's staff members finally managed to get a glass over the spider, but as Phillip was reading the upcoming item from the autocue, Holly reached out to Phillip in fear as someone tended to the creepy-crawly off camera.

Holly and Phillip recently returned to the show following an Easter break

Phillip said: "Never a dull moment."

The unexpected interruption comes as Holly and Phillip mark their return to the show after a two-week Easter break.

The pair were replaced by Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who hosted the show for a week before handing the reins over to Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay.

