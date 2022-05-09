Holly Willoughby talks 'career change' as she misses a week of This Morning shows The ITV star begins hosting The Games on Monday

Holly Willoughby is set to miss a week of This Morning shows to present ITV's brand new celebrity sporting programme, The Games.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's close relationship with rarely-seen husband revealed

The 41-year-old announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snap from rehearsals for Monday night's live show. Posting a photo of the star in a fitted navy and white cheerleader's outfit while being lifted by a group of dancers, Holly joked that she is considering a "change of career" to cheerleading.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals ‘disaster’ at family home!

She wrote: "Morning… going to miss my @thismorning family this week however I've had a change of career and become a Cheerleader… it was only a matter of time @thegamestv @unity_allstars #thegames."

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their excitement over the new show, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see this tonight," while another added: "Go Holly. Can't wait to see you fly."

MORE: Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in the most elegant shirt dress

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at her family home

Another fan commented: "You make an amazing cheerleader."

Holly posted to Instagram on Monday morning

The mum-of-three is hosting ITV's new show alongside Freddie Flintoff and will invite 12 famous faces to go head-to-head in various sporting challenges.

The likes of Love Island's Wes Nelson, Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini and The Wanted singer Max George will compete in this year's show, taking part in a range of athletic, gymnastic, swimming and cycling events live on ITV across the week.

One man and one woman will emerge as this year's champion at the end of the programme's run.

Rochelle Humes stepped in for Holly on Monday

Rochelle Humes stood in for Holly on This Morning on Monday, presenting alongside regular host Phillip Schofield.

Addressing the mum-of-three's absence at the start of the show, Phillip said: "Hiya, welcome to your Monday morning. Rochelle is here all week because Holly is presenting ITV's new show The Games which is live tonight and all week. We'll be talking about that later on. Tonight she's live at Crystal Palace...

"Not taking part," he clarified.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.