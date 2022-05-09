Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar teases major change in season five 

Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar has teased a major change in the upcoming season five of the popular ITV drama.

The new series will see Sinéad Keenan join the cast to play DI Sunny Khan's new detective partner, DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, following the shocking death of Nicola Walker's DCI Cassie Stewart.

While walking the red carpet of the TV BAFTAs on Sunday, the actor revealed that the show will see suspects that are "quite different" to previous seasons.

"In terms of format it's very similar to the others, but there's a range of ages in the suspects, which I don't think has happened before," he told RadioTimes.com. "They're quite different so that's kind of interesting too."

The 58-year-old also revealed what fans can expect from the new series: "Sinéad's character has come in as Sunny's boss and it's not the best place that Sunny would wish to be in. So let's just say that's where they kick off."

He continued: "It sort of continues the story a little bit from series four so Sunny is dealing with a degree of grief, the loss of his friend and partner, so that has an impact on this story."

Nicola Walker's character met her tragic demise at the end of season four

The show's creator, Chris Lang, announced the new addition to the cast back in March when filming for the series began.

Chatting about joining the acclaimed crime drama, Sinéad said: "I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang's work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny's backpack!"

All seasons of Unforgotten are available to stream on ITV Hub.

