Giovanni Pernice reveals future on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice has opened up about how long he expects to remain in the dancing competition after winning the show alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after big BAFTA win with Rose-Ayling Ellis

Chatting to reporters at the BAFTA awards on Sunday, the dancing pro opened up about his future, and it looks like he wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon! He said: "It's not in my DNA to quit anything. I'm very competitive, so let's bring on the next challenge."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice get ready for the TV Baftas together

Several of Giovanni's co-stars have left over the last few years, including Pasha Kovalev, Oti Mabuse and Kevin Clifton – with Aljaz Skorjanec being the latest professional dancer to announce plans to leave the show.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils must-see hair transformation

READ: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

He released a statement back in March confirming the news, writing: "On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever! It went like this... we would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer. A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia. It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

Rose and Giovanni won the Must See Moment Award at the BAFTAs

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

"The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. Louise Rainbow, Sarah James, Kim Winston, Jack Gledhill are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show - I am forever grateful to them!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.