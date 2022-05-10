Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after big BAFTA win with Rose-Ayling Ellis

Giovanni Pernice is clearly on cloud nine after becoming the first Strictly Come Dancing pro to win a BAFTA.

Giovanni and partner Rose Ayling-Ellis's special performance to Clean Bandit's Symphony on Strictly Come Dancing back in November was chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment.

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice get ready for the TV Baftas together

The former dance partners attended the awards ceremony together and took to the stage to pick up their gong, but hours later, Giovanni broke his silence on social media and revealed his shock.

"We are @bafta winners! Can't believe it @rose.a.e. The power of the DANCE strikes again!! This time this dance has changed people's lives and that's what me and Rose wanted to achieve. Thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way.

The couple have become the best of friends since meeting last year

"Thank you to Jason, Ashley and Arduino to help me translate mine and Sarah's vision into steps with this beautiful choreo. To @sarahjamesface THANK YOU FOR BEING the best guide throughout the whole season WE LOVE U!!"

He added: "But the biggest thank you goes to all of you for your support and your votes, one more time !! We will never stop being grateful."

Alongside the lengthy caption, the Italian hunk shared a gorgeous photo of himself alongside Rose, showing them smiling broadly at each other whilst holding the BAFTA.

The pair were dressed to the nines on Sunday

Rose also took to social media, revealing she felt like she had woken up from "an amazing dream".

"What just happened!! Did I wake up from an amazing dream?! THANK YOU SO MUCH for everyone who supported us, you all made it possible for us. I am beaming with joy and pride! Thank you @bafta," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Giovanni on stage.

"So well deserved! Love you two," wrote Strictly presenter Tess Daly, whilst fellow pro Jowita Przystal added: "Soooo well deserved!!! You're changing the world beautiful!!!! Congratulations."