Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils must-see hair transformation

Rose Ayling-Ellis certainly has a busy schedule, but on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing winner revealed she managed to carve out some time to get her hair done - and the results are amazing!

The 27-year-old, who is in the midst of filming EastEnders, took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself singing along to Outkast's hit song So Fresh, So Clean after a trip to the salon.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off stunning hair transformation

"First haircut since ageeeeee!" she wrote across the Story whilst showing off her luscious waves in the camera.

It's been a busy few months for Rose, who won Strictly alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice in December. The pair were recently announced as one of the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

They performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Rose made Strictly history when she lifted the glitterball last year

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

