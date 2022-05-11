Hoda Kotb left surprised by co-star's on-air rant The NBC star is no stranger to lively discussions

Hoda Kotb wasn't expecting to get a rant from her co-star Jenna Bush Hager on a recent installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna, but it was a good one.

The NBC star was left a little surprised when, in the middle of their show, Jenna suddenly said: "Let me go on a little rant."

However, Hoda was quickly able to get on board, enthusiastically responding with: "Keep going, hit it, hit it!" What followed was an impassioned speech on the double standards exacted upon women.

"All of the terms used to separate women make me mad," she explained, particularly mentioning the divide between stay-at-home moms and working moms.

"Don't divide us!" she exclaimed, to which Hoda added: "Yes! Plus, we're all working!" Jenna then said: "So let's just call us…" and then both added in unison: "moms."

She even continued with her rant, taking on the subjects of dad guilt and balance, with Hoda injecting: "Anytime someone says balance, she's like 'I hate balance.'"

Jenna shared that it was an unfair standard, considering no one ever asked her husband how he was able to balance it all, only posing that question to women.

Hoda continued to support her by adding other condescending questions women commonly get asked, saying: "How do you juggle it all? How do you balance it all? How do you make it work?"

Jenna then angrily ended her segment with: "We're not comparing ourselves anymore. We come together!" Hoda, who had been giggling throughout her co-star's impassioned appeal, ended by high fiving her.

The clip was shared on the Today Instagram page with the caption: "SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!

"@jennabhager wants the world to know that she is sick of divisive language used against women. From #momguilt to asking 'how do you balance it all?' Jenna wants us to drop the shaming, and we couldn't agree more!"

