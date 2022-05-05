Exclusive first look at Hoda Kotb's inspiring new role involving co-star Savannah Guthrie The Today star is one of the hosts of NBC Universal's Inspiring America

Hoda Kotb is one of the main anchors on Today, a co-host on the show's fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager, and has her own podcast, Finding Space with Hoda Kotb - to name but a few.

But the TV star doesn't sit still for long, and is set to host Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List, alongside her Today co-star Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt.

The show will air across channels including NBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now on May 7 and 8, and feature the likes of Broadway legend Rita Moreno, Olympians Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin, fashion icon Christy Turlington Burns and more.

VIDEO: First look at Hoda Kotb talking to Rita Moreno on Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List

A first look of the program obtained by HELLO! shows Hoda sit down with Rita, who is still acting, singing, dancing and inspiring at 90 years old.

Her inspirational journey to stardom and being a universal role model was filled with pain and self-doubt until she realized the key to being able to do everything she wanted was to learn to be herself, and she had some wise words for Hoda.

"So as we sit here at 90 years old, what inspires you now? Like, what kinds of things inspire you?" Hoda asked the acting legend.

Hoda with Rita Moreno

Rita replied: "Women. Women. I have such an appreciation, a deep appreciation of women and what they have to go through to be - successful in life.

"And that doesn't mean stars, and that doesn't mean the head of corporation, just handling their lives. And being a parent. That takes enormous amount of work, and it's about time we support it. See, that's what I love so much, that we are supporting each other."

Hoda Kotb with Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt

The show, which originated as a series on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt six years ago, will highlight the stories of individuals who have made an impact on their communities and industries this past year. Across the two days the show airs, Hoda, Savannah and Lester will recognise the honorees of The 2022 Inspiration List.

Hoda's Today co-star Craig Melvin, along with Shepard Smith and Jose Diaz-Balart will also help shine a light on those honored.

The show will air across channels including NBC, MSNBC and CNBC on May 7 and Telemundo on May 8, as well as stream on NBC News Now and TODAY All Day.

