Hoda Kotb overwhelmed as she receives sweet surprise from daughters Haley and Hope The Today star is a doting mom

Hoda Kotb loves nothing more than being a mom and was overcome with emotion during a sweet segment on Friday's Today.

The TV star received the best surprise from her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, who sent in a video message to their mother ahead of Mother's Day.

Haley and Hope were seen decorating a mug for their mom, as they told her: "Mom, we're making a surprise for you. Happy Mother's Day mama, we hope you like the surprise we made for you."

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb surprised by her daughters Haley and Hope on air

Clearly emotional, a touched Hoda then received the surprises in the studio - a hand printed mug with the message: "Mom, we hope you think of us when you enjoy your hot tea in the morning," and a heart-shaped plate with the words: "Thanks for being the best mom."

After the special clip was shared on the show's official Instagram account, many viewers took to commenting on the touching surprise."

"I know she was holding down those tears hard," one wrote, while another commented: "This is so special." A third added: "Omg! So sweet Hoda."

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda shares Haley and Hope with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The former couple adopted Haley just a year into their relationship, after Hoda sat down with Joel and told him just how much it meant to her to become a mom.

The couple went on to adopt Hope, whose middle name Catherine is a tribute to Hoda's best friend Karen Swensen's daughter.

Despite Hoda and Joel's split, they remain friends and Hoda still thanks Joel for encouraging her to start a family when she didn't think it was possible.

Hoda at home in New York with her young daughters

She told Good Housekeeping magazine earlier in the year: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important."

But even Hoda admits there are days when parenting doesn't go her way, but luckily she has her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, to call when things go wrong.

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," she revealed.

Hoda shares her two daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

