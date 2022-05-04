Hoda Kotb shares tearful reveal days ahead of Mother's Day with daughters The star split from her fiancé earlier this year

Hoda Kotb was left emotional and tearful following a family update days ahead of Mother's Day.

The Today show host couldn't contain herself as her adorable young daughters, Haley and Hope, made her morning extra special.

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-star lost for words with powerful speech about work

In a video she shared on Instagram, Hoda was led down the stairs of her New York home where many surprises were awaiting her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb overwhelmed by huge surprise on Today

From notes on the stairs, to photographs and a special breakfast made by them, the mom-of-two was overwhelmed by their cute gesture.

While the girls were a little early in their celebration of their mom, it didn't stop them singing their own rendition of Happy Mothers Day to a very tearful Hoda.

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about body image in heated debate with co-star

MORE: Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

She could be heard sniffing back the tears as she filmed the joyous moment and thanked her daughters for their hard work.

Hoda was surprised by her daughters

The little girls beamed as they proudly displayed their efforts while wearing their pajamas.

This will be an especially emotional Mothers Day for Hoda as it is her first since her split from Joel Schiffman.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's stand-in hosts get Today viewers talking

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager delights fans with new update on her and twin Barbara's much-anticipated book

They adopted their daughters together, but revealed at the beginning of the year that they were no longer planning to get married and were instead breaking up.

Hoda and her fiance split at the beginning of 2022

Despite their split, they remain friends and Hoda still thanks Joel for encouraging her to start a family when she didn't think it was possible.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important."

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares sweet tribute to Jenna Bush Hager following career milestone

But even Hoda admits there are days when parenting doesn't go her way, but luckily she has her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, to call when things go wrong.

Hoda credits Joel for encouraging her to adopt

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," she revealed. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.