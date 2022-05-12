The Repair Shop viewers left 'in tears' over emotional series ten debut Fans hailed the episode as "one of the best"

The Repair Shop returned with a brand new series on Wednesday night and left its viewers "in tears" over the emotional episode.

In season ten's debut, fans watched as horologist Steve Fletcher attempted to restore a huge wooden clock, one of the biggest timepieces he has ever worked on. Meanwhile, metal worker Dominic Chinea took on the task of restoring an iconic Austin J40 toy pedal car for guest Nathan, who wanted to gift the car to his two sons following his brother's death.

We also saw ceramic specialist Kirsten Ramsay and electronics expert Mark Stuckey team up to revive a china dog named Polly, which in the 1940s, could be enticed out of her kennel with the call of her name. Finally, master hatter Jayesh worked on a beloved football cap for a Rotherham United fan who has worn the hat to every game for 30 years.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the tear-jerking episode, with one person writing: "Ten minutes in and crying," while another added: "@TheRepairShop has me in continual tears. Such a gorgeous piece of feel-good television. Many thanks to the creative team who deliver such joy to a dismal world."

A third person commented: "What an emotional episode (with a little bit of laughter thrown in...Polly!). Same time next week."

Dominic restored an iconic pedal car

Other viewers were hugely impressed by the experts' incredible skills, with one person writing: "Blown away by my favourite programme tonight," while another added: "That clock, one word AMAZING! Such craftsmanship."

Some hailed the instalment as the best yet, with one person tweeting: "One of the best episodes, thank you," while another added: "That was one of the most delightful episodes of #TheRepairShop. You can tell everyone had so much fun making it."

The Repair Shop continues on Wednesday evening at 8pm on BBC One.

