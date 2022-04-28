Will Kirk leaves fans in hysterics over latest behind-the-scenes post The 36-year-old is known for his woodwork skills

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has left fans in hysterics over his latest Instagram post from behind-the-scenes of his upcoming BBC show, The Travelling Auctioneers.

Taking to Instagram, the woodwork expert shared a series of photos showing himself and his co-host Christina Trevanion visiting Stafford Castle.

One of the snaps shows Will with his head and hands locked in a pillory while Christina hovers an axe over his head. Captioning the photo, the restoration maestro wrote: "We had a great day taking our little blue van to Stafford Castle for our latest Traveling Auctioneer auction.

"Christina certainly seemed to be enjoying herself," he added alongside a laughing face emoji and a crossed swords emoji.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their delight over the hilarious photo, with one person writing: "Looks great fun," alongside laughing face emojis. Another fan wrote: "Have you finally pushed her to the edge Will?! [laughing face emoji] Looks like you're both having a fab time."

Will shared a photo from behind-the-scenes of The Travelling Auctioneers

Other fans took the opportunity to share their best puns, with one person commenting: "Have you been out pillaging again? If you would stop, you'd be less likely to lose your head," while another added: "Poor guy... getting AXED already. Darn those budget CUTS."

While the BBC have yet to release an air date for the programme, they have provided a synopsis for the item restoring show.

"Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina [Trevanion] first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction.

The BBC has yet to release an air date for the show

"Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures - ready for a thrilling on-site auction

"Throughout the series, the dynamic duo will arm the British public with all the tricks of the trade, to help viewers across the UK cash in on their unwanted belongings."

