Jay Blades supported by The Repair Shop co-stars after incredible achievement

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades has been supported by his co-stars from the BBC show after being made an MBE.

Speaking to PA as he collected the honour, the TV star revealed that Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea and the rest of the restoration show's team were "over the moon" for him.

However, he added that they have had their fun with the news and have been teasing Jay over the new title. "They've all said: 'Do we have to bow, do we have to curtsy to you?' and stuff like that," he joked. "I've just said there's one request: as long as they can bring me a biscuit with my cup of tea, that's all I want."

The restoration expert and presenter, who has fronted the hugely popular BBC show since 2017, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle for his services to craft and in recognition of his work promoting heritage craft and restoration in the UK.

It was Prince Charles rather than the Queen who gave the 52-year-old the honour, and he revealed that the two briefly spoke about the importance of craft as part of a sustainable future.

"It's all about sustainability, it's all about teaching the next generation as to what they should be doing and what they can do, because some people think craft isn't accessible to them," he said. "I want craft to be accessible to everybody, from the poor side of town to the rich side of town, so everybody can access it."

The incredible achievement comes after it was revealed that the programme, which sees old possessions restored and repaired to their original glory, has been recommissioned up until 2025.

"We were commissioned for The Repair Shop for three more years and if people keep watching us, we'll be on for another three years after that," Jay told The Daily Star in April.

