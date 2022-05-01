The Repair Shop's Jay Blades admits show puts 'strain' on relationships

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed that the beloved heirloom-fixing show has placed a "strain on relationships".

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the furniture restorer revealed that during one year of filming for the BBC programme, he only spent 22 days at home because of the schedule.

"My alarm is set for six o'clock but every day at half five, I'm up - let's go, let's go!" he explained.

"I said to my ex-wife, 'Why do you think that is?' and she said, 'Because you're excited about what's happening. Every day to you now is like Christmas.' It's like a kid, if you tell them to get up at a certain time to open their presents, I guarantee they'll be up before that, so that's what it feels like."

Jay explained that filming for the daytime show takes place at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex over nine months of the year, over five or even six days a week.

The BBC show films for nine months at a time

When asked if there is any item that he would take into The Repair Shop, the restoration maestro replied that it is himself that needs to be fixed. "No, they've done it already, and we're still working on it - me," he said. "They're still working on me. I'm the one that needs to be fixed.

"And I think all of us at The Repair Shop - we need to be fixed, but I'm the one that's most vocal about it."

With the cast of the popular BBC show having to spend prolonged periods of time together, it's fortunate that they all get on very well.

Suzie Fletcher says the cast are like a family

Saddle maker Suzie Fletcher recently revealed that the stars of the programme are like a "family".

"The Repair Shop is a family, a lot of life happens in the background between all of us and we all share and support each other," she said on the Relatively podcast recently. "I have been told by many people that the warmth and closeness comes across on the programme, which, I love hearing.

"It is everybody from the top-down and the down up and people that come and go, everybody has played a crucial role. I mean that most sincerely, it is a team of people that I find extraordinary, and I appreciate every single one of them and getting to know them!"

