The Repair Shop fans relieved as show makes major change for new series Jay Blades fronts the BBC programme

The Repair Shop has finally announced the release date for its upcoming season 10 and fans are relieved that the show is making a major change.

MORE: Will Kirk pays special tribute to wife following major achievement

Taking to its official Instagram page, the Jay Blades fronted show announced that it will revert to its usual Wednesday evening slot on BBC One.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the new series?

Posting a trailer for the new series which sees the restoration experts faced with a host of new challenges, the caption read: "Jay and the team return to hear stories of more treasured items before bringing them back to life.

"The brand new series of #TheRepairShop starts Wednesday, 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer."

During the previous season of the programme, episodes were aired on Tuesday afternoons at 3:45pm rather than the normal Wednesday evening time.

MORE: Jay Blades supported by The Repair Shop co-stars after incredible achievement

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades admits show puts 'strain' on relationships

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their delight over the exciting news. One person wrote: "So glad you're back on Wednesday evenings," while another added: "Yessssssss Repair Shop Wednesdays are back."

The Repair Shop returns with a new series on Wednesday

Other fans were simply pleased to hear of the show's return, with one person writing: "Brilliant news, great to have you all back. Love The Repair Shop," while another added: "This is the one programme we never want to miss. Love the skills, and old techniques, but most of all love the care and camaraderie."

A third fan commented: "Love, love, love The Repair Shop. So delighted there's a new series. I’m always amazed and the craftsmanship and I'll get the tissues ready!" while another tweeted: "This show has brought me so much comfort in the past few years and reignited my love of craft. It gives people a chance to reconnect to the people who meant so much to them through beloved items. LOVE it!!!"

The Repair Shop season ten starts on Wednesday evening at 8pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.