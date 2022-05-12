Martin Henderson shares disappointing update after huge Virgin River season four news

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared some sad news with his fans following the announcement that the Netflix drama will be returning to screens in just a few months' time.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he was suffering from Covid-19 and so has been forced to celebrate the exciting news in isolation. "Yup, so I have Covid," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself in his kitchen. "Not too happy about it but at least I have plenty of time to make some more granola."

Referencing the Instagram Lives he used to post with his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge back in the first lockdown at the start of 2020, he added: "Makes me think it's almost time for another inappropriate cooking show episode. Once we're back in Vancouver shooting season 5 of Virgin River I'll grab @alexandrabreck for a culinary escapade."

Martin's co-stars and followers were quick to send their support, with Alexandra among the first to comment. The Mel Monroe actress said: "Oh no! Lame! So many people catching it in this wave. Take care, I'm sure you'll be fine. At least you live THERE, I mean seriously that's gorgeous. We shall absolutely have a cooking show!"

Martin revealed that he is suffering from Covid-19

A fan added: "Hope you get better soon, Martin!" and another said: "I wish you a speedy recovery, take care." A third commented: "Get well soon. Can't wait for season 4 to start. So happy you will soon be doing season 5."

The small-town drama series will be returning to screens in July

It was revealed on Tuesday that the next chapter in the small-town drama series will arrive on Wednesday 20 July 2022, and be made up of 12 hourlong episodes.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

