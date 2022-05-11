Virgin River season four release date revealed by Netlfix - and it's so soon! New episodes are on their way

The release date for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Virgin River has been revealed - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait.

All ten episodes of season four will land on Netflix in just a few months' time, on Wednesday 20 July 2022.

WATCH: Virgin River shares behind the scenes video as two new stars join cast of season four

The official Netherlands and Belgium Netflix Instagram seemingly leaked the information earlier than planned, sharing on their grid the news of the show's return accompanied by a series of first-look images on Tuesday.

“Op 20 juli komt Virgin River terug naar Netflix! Hierbij een sneak peek," the post was captioned, which translates to: "Virgin River is coming back to Netflix on July 20! Here's a sneak peek."

The release date was revealed by an official Netflix Instagram account

The update sent fans into a frenzy, and they quickly flooded the comment section to celebrate the exciting news. One wrote: "Can't waiiitt!" while another said: "Yaaaaay finally!!!!" A third added: "I'm so excited!! Roll on July!!"

In the exclusive photos, the likes of Martin Henderson's Jack, Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel, Tim Matheson's Doc, Colin Lawrence's Preacher and more of our favourite Virgin River residents can be spotted.

The new episodes will reunite Doc and Hope after the latter's absence in season three

One picture shows Mel and Jack in a warm embrace, perhaps suggesting that the pair have received good news following the season three cliffhanger that saw Mel reveal she was pregnant - but with either Jack or her late husband's baby.

In another snap, Doc and Hope could be seen back together - and dressed rather well, which perhaps indicates that their vow renewal ceremony will feature this season after being scrapped in season three.

As fans will know, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope, was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

