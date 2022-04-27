Alexandra Breckenridge shares update on Virgin River after filming setbacks

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a positive update on the future of the Netflix show following its recent filming setback.

Speaking in a new interview about her supporting role as Sophie on NBC series This Is Us, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she was only able to return to the drama because filming for the latest series of Virgin River still has not commenced yet. However, fans will be delighted that she did reveal when the filming for season five will kick off - and it's not that far away.

"They've been trying to get me to come back [to This Is Us] since I've been on Virgin River. And then, as it [just so happened], we were supposed to start shooting season five of Virgin River in March," she told Glamour. "But it was pushed to July."

As fans will know, season four and five of Virgin River were supposed to be filmed back-to-back, but for undisclosed reasons, production was halted after season four finished.

The Mel Monroe actress has revealed that filming will begin in July

Announcing the sad news back in January, the Mel Monroe actress told her 800,000 Instagram followers: "We were supposed to start [filming season five] in March, but it was pushed so… I don't know. I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

However, despite the delay, fans will be glad to hear that new episodes are on their way. Season four has not been given a release date yet, but it seems likely that it will land on the streaming site sometime this year.

Season three was released in July 2021, so fans are no doubt hoping that the new episodes will land on the streaming platform at a similar time.

Elsewhere in the chat, Alexandra also teased what fans can expect from the new season. She said: "Obviously we're going to watch Mel and Jack navigate the baby that we don't know who the father is. So that should be enjoyable. And they never actually get engaged at the end of season three. So we'll see if they end up getting engaged in season four or not."

