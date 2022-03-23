Virgin River star Martin Henderson teases what fans can expect from season four New episodes are on their way...

Martin Henderson has opened up about what fans can expect from season four of Virgin River and fans are going to be thrilled.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares major update after setback

Chatting about the upcoming episodes with The Digital Fix, the actor who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, teased: "I can't tell you too much because it'll give it away, but you find out what's going on. I'm just going to say that season four reveals and answers all the questions, but then presents some more."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River shares behind the scenes video as two new stars join cast

He continued: "I think season four is going to be really satisfying for people because of that giant cliffhanger. There were multiple cliff-hangers, which gives a little love/hate situation for the audience, where they love but hate the wait. It's going to be worth it, because the writers really answer that stuff. I think people will be satisfied."

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River

MORE: Who is Virgin River star Martin Henderson dating? Get the details

As fans will recall, season three left viewers on the edge of their seats after Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, found out that she was pregnant but was unsure who was the father since she used her late husband's frozen sperm to try and conceive while also continuing her relationship with Jack.

Martin has spoken about what fans can expect from season four

The new episodes will also hopefully provide answers to who shot Jack back in season two. As Martin told Entertainment Weekly last year, this was originally supposed to be revealed in season three, but the writers decided to "drag it out a bit more".

At the moment, season four has not yet been given a release date. However, it seems that an announcement could happen any day now as filming wrapped back in late 2021.

MORE: This is how the Virgin River books differ from the Netflix show

Martin and Alexandra, along with Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.