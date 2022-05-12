Schitt's Creek is leaving Netflix – and fans aren't happy The show is among a host of shows that have left the streaming service in 2022

Schitt's Creek is set to leave Netflix in the US – and it's fair to say that fans aren't best pleased! While it has been confirmed that the show will be moving to Hulu in the US, it has yet to be confirmed whether the show will be leaving the streaming platform globally.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the change, one person wrote: "Who else is feeling this disgruntled about Schitt's Creek leaving Netflix?" Another person added: "After all that’s happened today, I now find out Schitt’s Creek is leaving Netflix. Not ok."

A third person posted: "Cancelled Netflix Member since 2007 (actually 04, just changed accounts) tbh it makes me sad. Used to be the only way I could watch much where I lived. I loved it. But it’s so expensive, bad choices, low inventory, cancels everything, now Schitt’s Creek is leaving…it’s too much."

Fans who are watching it on Netflix still have plenty of time to binge-watch all six seasons, as it has been confirmed that the show won't be leaving the platform until October 2022.

Netflix is currently struggling with subscribers after reporting its first ever drop in figures, with 200,000 users ending their subscription in the first quarter of 2022. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix revealed plans to crack down on sharing passwords, which they blamed on the falling figures.

The letter read: "This is a big opportunity, as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service. Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix.

"And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households."

