Netflix's The Circle hints at surprise appearance from Spice Girls' Emma Bunton and Mel B

Netflix has teased the appearance of Emma Bunton and Mel B in the upcoming fourth season of The Circle.

Giving the fans what they really, really want, the first trailer hinted at "more money, new gameplay, and a lot more spice," before the word 'spice' was colored in with the Union Jack flag design and two silhouettes of what appear to be Spice Girls' Emma and Mel B appeared.

WATCH: Trailer for season four of The Circle

Their participation has not been confirmed by the singers or Netflix. Hello! has contacted their reps for comment.

Season two of the US version saw Lisa Delcampo, the assistant to former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, catfishing her fellow competitors by pretending to be the singer.

Based on the British television series of the same name, Netflix launched a US version in 2019. It follows a group of strangers as they live in an apartment complex but only communicate through an internal social network system, with the players of the game having the opportunity to compete as themselves or catfish the others, crafting online identities to gain popularity and support - and win $150,000.

Season four of The Circle will premiere on Netflix on 4 May with the first four episodes. Batches of four episodes release weekly, concluding with the finale on 25 May.

Will Mel and Emma be the surprise guests?

Emma and Mel found fame in 1997 as two members of the five-piece girl group the Spice Girls. They reunited in 2019 for a British tour as a four-piece; Victoria Beckham, who has become a successful fashion designer, chose not to join the group.

But the five women remain close friends with Mel B and Mel C attending Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz last month.

Geri Halliwell was unable to attend and Emma later revealed that she also wasn't going to be at the event, as she shared a heartfelt tribute to the happy couple.

Alongside a photo of Emma, Brooklyn and Nicola partying at a previous event, Baby Spice wrote: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry too much!!"

