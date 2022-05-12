BBC's gripping comedy-drama Guilt has revealed what's in store for the future. The show, which stars Mark Bonnar and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan, returned at the end of 2021 for its second series – but is series three happening?

Luckily for fans, a new season has now been confirmed! The writer behind the series, Neil Forsyth, who is known for weaving his crime-themed storyline with wit and dark comedy, said in a statement to the BBC: "We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way," he said.

WATCH: Guilt on BBC returned for series two in 2021

"It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption."

Guilt, which sees Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar play the lead role Max and Jamie Sives play his sibling Jake, tells the story of two brothers who find themselves having to cover up a hit and run they committed. The show then follows their journey as their guilt catches up with them.

The synopsis explains: "The second series ended with Max joining Jake in Chicago, having left a trail of deception behind him. As they return to Scotland, it becomes apparent the welcome they receive isn’t as warm or as straightforward as they might have hoped."

Guilt will be back for series three

Although the details of series three are yet to be revealed, it's thought that the third and final instalment in the BBC Scotland show will pick up where it left off.

Mark Bonnar will reprise his role as Max for the third season

The second series also saw Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan join the cast as Maggie. At the time, the star, who is known and adored for her role in the period drama as Mrs Hughes, opened up about her hopes for a third series of Guilt.

She told the BBC: "Oh yes" when asked if she'd reprise her role, adding: "That would be a no brainer." It seems fans can safely assume the star will be back for the final chapter.

