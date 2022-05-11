DNA Family Secrets: Everything you need to know about Stacey Dooley's new show The presenter is back with a new series

Stacey Dooley is back on our screens with a brand new series of DNA Family Secrets - and it's time to get the tissues at the ready.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's unique home sparks major fan divide – watch video

Following a successful first series, the second season sees Stacey continue to help members of the public answer questions about their family history through the power of a DNA test. Read on to find out what you can expect from season two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's home video sparks major fan divide

What to expect from DNA Family Secrets season two

DNA Family Secrets uses DNA testing to reveal missing or unknown relatives and solve family secrets.

The testing also enables them to discover if they have a genetic predisposition to illnesses such as ovarian cancer or Huntington's disease.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's laid-back love nest with Strictly's Kevin Clifton – photos

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals exciting future plans for home with Kevin Clifton

In the first season, Stacey helped the participants track down the identities of their relatives with the help of the UK's leading geneticist, Professor Turi King. The second season will follow a similar format to the first.

Stacey Dooley fronts the show

In the first episode, Stacey travels to Liverpool to meet Richard, who is desperate to discover the identity of his father and is utterly surprised when he learns the truth.

The 35-year-old presenter also helps Janet get to the bottom of a curious rumour that her dad fathered a child during his time as a prisoner of war in World War Two. Does she have a secret half-sister? Viewers can also expect to see Stacey aid Glen in his search for the truth about his ethnicity and find out where his father was from.

Who hosts the show?

Former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley fronts the six-part BBC show. She is best known for making social-themed documentaries for BBC Three, covering topics such as stalking and domestic violence.

The new series debuts on Wednesday night

DNA Family Secrets season two debuts on Wednesday 11 May 2022 on BBC Two at 9pm, with episodes airing weekly.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.