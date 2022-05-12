Silent Witness teases rocky relationship for Nikki and Jack in new season 25 trailer The series returns on May 23

Silent Witness has just released a new trailer for the 25th-anniversary series - and it looks like Nikki and Jack's newly-formed relationship might be on the rocks already.

At the end of the last series, fans rejoiced as the work colleagues finally shared a kiss but were left wondering if the pair would take their relationship any further.

WATCH: Silent Witness teases rocky relationship for Nikki and Jack in new trailer

The new trailer is packed with tense moments and sees the iconic Professor Sam Ryan contact Nikki for her help on a case called the Reynold's Enquiry. We also see what looks like a public figure getting shot at, as well as Simone Tyler jumping out of the way of a moving car.

Amongst all the drama are snippets of Nikki and Jack's relationship. The first clip shows the pair going in for a kiss but it's quickly followed by Simone asking Jack, "Don't tell me you've messed it up already?"

The third clip shows a solemn-looking Nikki sitting on a park bench while being comforted by Jack.

Amanda Burton is returning as Sam Ryan in the new series

So, will Nikki and Jack finally make it work in season 25? Speaking to the BBC about what fans can expect for the couple in the new series, Emilia Fox said: "We follow on from the end of series 24 and Nikki has spent the night at Jack's house, it's the beginning of their relationship.

"The kiss begged the question of why these two people who have worked together for so long and love each other and are single were not already having a relationship. It threw up many questions.

"How do friends transition to a relationship? Does that relationship dominate everything? How does it work alongside the job? What happens if it goes wrong? What happens if they are in conflict? The lovely thing is that the audience have wanted Jack and Nikki to be together. It's great that they have invested so much in that relationship."

The series returns with six new episodes on Monday 23 May.

