Downton Abbey to be removed from Netflix – and fans aren't happy So how long do you have to catch up on the period drama?

Downton Abbey is a hugely popular show on Netflix – but it looks like it won't be on there for much longer. It has been revealed that seasons one to six of the hit show will be removed from the streaming platform on 1 June in the US – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't pleased!

The beloved show was added to Netflix in 2021, and has been consistently among the most popular shows on the platform. However, according to What's on Netflix, the series only had a one-year contract with the streaming service. It has yet to be confirmed whether the show will be removed from other regions, including the UK.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the news, one person wrote: "And now I find out #DowntonAbbey is leaving Netflix by the end of May?! Why are all my comfort shows being removed by Netflix, this is outrageous, this is unfair," while another person added: "#DowntonAbbey is leaving @netflix in May. Where is it going?!?! I survived the pandemic on it. It is my blankie and comfort food. Anxious day? Nothing some time with the @theLadyGrantham can’t ease. This is what the last couple of years has reduced me to."

A third person wrote: "Don't know if you guys want to watch it or have watched it, but Downton Abbey is leaving Netflix on May 31st. Thank God I looked at my list and decided to start it before it got taken off. Watched episode 1 today and I am already loving it!"

The show will be leaving Netflix in June

However, it's not all bad news, as fans are loving the new film sequel that was released in April. Discussing the film on Twitter, one person wrote: " #DowntonAbbeyANewEra entertained me, moved me and most importantly it made me forget about everything for two hours, apart from the Crawleys of course. How I missed this comfort feeling that only Downton Abbey can give you. Downton is HOME!"

