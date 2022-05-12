Jay Blades gets candid about difficult relationship with his father The Repair Shop star doesn't keep in contact with his dad

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has opened up about the difficult relationship he shares with his father, whom he refers to as 'TMWCTMB', meaning 'The Man Who Contributed Towards My Birth'.

While appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning, Jay explained to hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes that he doesn't keep in contact with his dad.

WATCH: Jay Blades opens up about difficult relationship with father

After explaining why he refers to his father as TMWCTMB in his book, Making It, Rochelle revealed that she related to his attitude towards his dad.

She said: "When I read this, this morning, I've always had this odd relationship where I'm aware that I've never had a relationship with him, so as you said that a lightbulb went off. Honestly, it's so nice to read that."

Jay responded: "I've never met anybody who agrees with that. The way I see it is, if you've got a mechanic who never fixes a car, you can't call him a mechanic. To have the title as a father or a dad, you have to have some of those responsibilities along with it.

"So that's why I call him 'The man who contributed towards my birth' because that's what he did. Nothing else apart from that," he added.

Jay doesn't keep in touch with his dad

When asked by Phillip if he stays in touch with his father, he explained: "He has contact with me but I tend to brush him off."

In his book, which was released last year, Jay revealed that his father had left when he was a child and didn't get back in contact until after he appeared on TV.

He described a phone call with his father, who rang on the pretence he had a painting that he wanted restoring. "There was something odd about this call. Something familiar about the voice. But I couldn't put my finger on it. There was a pause, and then he said: 'You don’t know who this is, do you?'" Jay wrote.

Jay hosts The Repair Shop on the BBC

"I didn't. And then, a split second before he told me, I did."

He went on to explain that his father took credit for his TV career, claiming that his own skills as a carpenter had been passed on to Jay.

The restoration maestro responded that he had only learnt one thing from his dad: "How not to be a father".

