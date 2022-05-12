Netflix shares update on The Young Royals season two Did you watch the LGBTQ drama?

Netflix has given fans a long-awaited update on the second season of The Young Royals ­– and they're in for a front! After announcing that the second instalment had commenced filming in February, the official Twitter account confirmed that filming has wrapped on the hit show – meaning that it should be on our screens very soon!

Netflix UK's official account read: "UPDATE: YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2 HAS OFFICIALLY WRAPPED." Discussing the happy news, one person wrote: "Sorry for the person I’m about to become when this drops," while another person added: "This is so exciting!!!" A third person added: "I can finally stop watching the same 6 episodes over and over again."

Fans were also asking when the new episodes are out – and we think we might be able to expect them at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

So what is the popular teen drama about? The synopsis reads: "When Prince Wilhelm arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants.

Are you excited for season two?

"Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations - but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty."

The show's stars announced that filming had commenced back in February, saying: "We have finally begun filming season 2 of Young Royals. We're standing in front of the school, Hillerska, and we're so ready... You don't always get a second season.

"We're so grateful and happy to be able to do this again. And to hang with a new cast. We know you're really curious to know what's about to happen to Wilhelm and Simon."

