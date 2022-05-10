Never Let Me Go is being adapted for a TV series and it sounds amazing The 2010 film version starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield...

Never Let Me Go may have been released 12 years ago, but the story is clearly still making an impact and now the romance film is being adapted into a television series.

The 2010 movie, which was based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel of the same name, had a glittering cast including Keira Knightley, Andrew Garfield and Carey Mulligan.

According to Variety, the new version of Never Let Me Go is being developed by FX and original producers on the movie, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, are serving as executive producers for the reboot.

The series will also welcome Melissa Iqbal onto the team as a writer, who has impressive credits under her belt including HBO's The Nevers, Origin and AMC's Humans. The casting has not yet been announced.

It's thought that the TV version will follow the same storyline which follows Kathy, Ruth and Tommy, three childhood friends who meet at boarding school and learn they are clones, created to serve as organ donors in medical experiment designed to expand human life expectancy. The three go through many ups and downs together while growing up, including love, friendship and the inevitable end they know they'll face.

Never Let Me Go is a 2010 film adapted from a novel

Never Let Me Go isn't the only motion picture film to merge from the big screen to small screen – and with streaming and TV dramas becoming more and more prevalent in recent years, it's not surprising.

The Time Traveler's Wife, a novel by American author Audrey Niffenegger, was adapted to the big screen in 2008 and featured Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. This month, the HBO television series based on the same story will debut and features Theo James and Rose Leslie. For UK viewers, the drama will be available to watch on Sky and its streaming service, NOW.

Rose Leslie and Theo James are starring in The Time Traveler's Wife

The series has been adapted by Sherlock’s co-creator Steven Moffat, who opened up about the show to Deadline, saying: "What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again.

"Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy."

