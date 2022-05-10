Sarah Lancashire’s drama Julia’s future revealed after one season Have you watched the delightful new series yet?

Sarah Lancashire has wowed viewers and critics alike with her performance as Julia Child in HBO Max’s series Julia, which looks at the career of celebrity chef, Julia Child. So is the series returning for a second season? Find out here…

MORE: The Split viewers divided over tear-jerking final episode

It is very good news for fans of the show! HBO Max bosses have confirmed that the series will indeed be back for another instalment and released a statement which read: "Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching Julia season two?

"We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. Julia is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two."

Chris and Daniel added: "Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast – with Sarah and David – our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy.

Are you excited for season two?

"In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show have been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work."

MORE: Who is Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones married to?

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis dressed to the nines for evening out with Giovanni Pernice

The show has been a huge hit

Viewers have been loving the series, and have taken to social media to discuss it. One person wrote: "I’ve just watched Series one - what an absolute treat!!! Series two and more Happy Valley to come!!!! Have absolutely loved everything you’ve ever done!!" Another person added: "This makes me soooo happy! I’ve so enjoyed watching and you are an absolutely phenomenal actress!! Well done."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.