GMB's Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway's psychedelic look – watch the video

Kate Garraway looked stunning on Friday's Good Morning Britain, donning a bright pink pair of trousers and a psychedelic shirt with bishop sleeves – but co-presenter Ben Shephard seemed to have other thoughts.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father-of-two shared a video of Kate and couldn't help but laugh as she performed some groovy moves for him.

WATCH:GMB's Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway's psychedelic look

"@kategarraway WTAF?!? #yeahbaby," he wrote, making reference to Austin Powers' famous catchphrase.

Kate found the funny side to it, however. Not only could she be seen laughing at the end of the video, but she reshared Ben's video on her own Instagram.

The mother-of-two's fans would have been delighted with Kate's colourful look as they are fans of her style.

The presenter delights her fans and GMB viewers with her colourful looks

Last week, the presenter spent a day with families at the Disney Wish Experience, which is supported by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is for children who missed out on fulfilling their Disney wish because of the pandemic, and looked flawless in a gorgeous floral knee-length coat that she had paired with a stunning orange top.

The star also opted for a pair of jeans and a sparkly pair of trainers to complete the ensemble. In several pictures shared from the event, Kate spoke to families, played games with them, and hopped onto a merry-go-around.

In a beautiful caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "Yesterday I had the most magical day at the Disney Wish Experience. I met some of the most inspiring and wonderful children and their families who not only live with huge challenges every day but for whom the pandemic has made life even harder.

"It was so wonderful to witness the extraordinary lengths Disney & Make A Wish have gone to make this a special day to give these families a desperately needed respite and time to just 'be'. Thank you to you all for letting me share your joy."