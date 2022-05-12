Emilia Fox's new drama is the perfect watch while you wait for return of Silent Witness The actress has clearly been busy!

Silent Witness fans are counting down until the 25th anniversary series lands on BBC – but while you wait, why not check out leading actress Emilia Fox's other brilliant new drama?

The star, who is adored for playing Dr Nikki Alexander in the long-running forensic science drama, has been busy filming another project, Signora Volpe. Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Emilia Fox stars in Signora Volpe - official trailer

What is Emilia Fox's Signora Volpe about?

For those unaware, Signora Volpe is a crime drama which follows Sylvia (portrayed by Emilia), an intelligent woman who, until recently, was working as a spy for the British government. As the synopsis explains, Sylvia arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice after being "disillusioned" with her job at Mi6 HQ in London and is after a much-needed break.

"But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, and Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery and save Alice from disaster."

Sylvia then ends up quitting her job and staying in Umbria, Italy. But, despite trying, she finds herself not living a quiet life, and takes on a string of mysteries to solve.

Emilia Fox in Signora Volpe

Who stars alongside Emilia Fox in Signora Volpe?

Viewers will certainly recognise a few faces from other popular shows in Signora Volpe. Alongside Emilia, the cast includes Jamir Bamber, who is perhaps best known for his roles Law & Order: UK and Marcella, as her ex-husband, Adam.

Sylvia's niece, Alice, is portrayed by Issy Knopfler, who is early in her acting career but already has a number of credits under her belt. She also happens to be the daughter of Dire Straits frontman, Mark.

Meanwhile, Sylvia's sister, Isabel, with whom she reconnects, is portrayed by Tara Fitzgerald, who has appeared in other popular dramas including Game of Thrones and Waking the Dead.

The actress plays the leading role

How can I watch Emilia Fox in Signora Volpe?

Signora Volpe is currently dropping new episodes weekly on the channel Acorn TV, which views can access by signing up here.

When does Silent Witness return?

Meanwhile, if you're wanting to see Emilia back on Silent Witness, there's not long to wait. The 25th anniversary special will begin on BBC One from Monday 23 May. Speaking about what to expect from the new series, Emilia told the BBC: "We follow on from the end of series 24 and Nikki has spent the night at Jack's house, it's the beginning of their relationship.

Emilia will be back as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness at the end of May

"The kiss begged the question of why these two people who have worked together for so long and love each other and are single were not already having a relationship. It threw up many questions.

