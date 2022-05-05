GMB's Ben Shephard makes heartbreaking announcement

Ben Shephard has taken to social media to share a very poignant tribute.

The 47-year-old star uploaded a backstage photo taken on the set of his hit game show, Tipping Point, as he shared some heartbreaking news with his fans.

WATCH: Ben Shephard falls victim to golfing prank

He wrote: “Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x.”

Among those to comment on the post was Cath’s granddaughter Kadie. “Thank you for your kind words for my nan,” she wrote.

“She was so excited that she got to meet you [love heart].”

Ben shared his poignant tribute on Twitter

Ben shared his poignant tribute on Twitter

Dad-of-two Ben often uses his platform to share messages of support for both his fans and his friends.

Just recently, he wrote a note dedicated to his Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway, expressing his admiration for her strength, talent, and sense of humour in light of her husband Derek's ongoing battle with COVID-19.

The host is good friends with co-host Kate Garraway

Uploading a snapshot of the pair at the Loose Women studios, he sweetly wrote: "I've spent the last twenty two years working with @kategarraway, learning from Kate, cleaning up after Kate, but mostly laughing with Kate.

"The last few years have been so so tough for her, Derek and their family. It's incredibly brave that she's sharing their story but one that she's sharing for those that don't have a voice."

Kate pictured with her husband Derek

The host of Tipping Point went on: "I couldn't be more proud to call her a friend, and to be able to support her in any way I can. Thank you for all the messages I promise I'll pass as many on as I can."

"Very moving but so very inspirational. So very brave of Kate," one of the star's fans commented. Another added: "What an amazing lady she is and so are her loyal friends."

