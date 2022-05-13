Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World star Nick Bailey Nick will be stepping into Monty Don's shoes in the latest episode

Nick Bailey has been a much-loved member of the Gardeners' World family since he joined the daytime programme back in 2016.

MORE: Monty Don shares incredible family news - and fans are overjoyed

As he takes the reins of the latest episode of the horticultural show in Monty Don's absence, why not get to know Nick a little better? Keep reading for all there is to know about the green-fingered TV star here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Who is Nick Bailey?

Nick is a gardening designer and TV presenter with over 30 years of experience under his belt. After developing a passion for all things horticultural, he studied at Hadlow College and received an honours degree in Landscape Design from Greenwich University.

Nick has over 30 years of horticultural experience

While these days he makes regular appearances on Gardeners' World, he began his broadcasting career back in 1995 when he presented Gardens Wild and Wonderful in South Africa.

Nick is also the former Head Gardener at London's oldest botanic garden – Chelsea Physic Garden, where he spent seven years redesigning and developing the site and its plant collections for modern audiences.

MORE: See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden

MORE: All you need to know about Gardeners' World presenter Rachel de Thame

Is Nick Bailey married?

Although Nick is more than happy to share his gardening tips and tricks with the nation, he is not so forthcoming when it comes to his personal life. As such, not much is known of his life away from cameras.

It's not known if Nick is currently married or in a relationship, but by the looks of his Instagram @nickbailey365, he is a very doting dog dad! He often shares snaps of his one-year-old spaniel named Orla.

Nick is a doting dog dag to his pup Orla

In a recent post to mark Orla's first birthday, he shared a throwback to summer 2021 when the sweet pup was just a few months old. "Orla turned one today so here's a throw back to last summer with her, my wonderful sister and me," he captioned the snap.

Nick Bailey and Gardeners' World

Nick has been part of the Gardeners' World team since 2016 and regularly appears on the programme alongside the likes of Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson, Joe Swift, Carol Klein and Adam Frost.

Nick has been presenting Gardeners' World since 2016

MORE: The Rich Brothers share update on new project since leaving Garden Rescue

In Friday's episode, he and Frances celebrate the joys of indoor gardening in a special programme from Oxford Botanic Garden all about houseplants, which have seen a huge resurgence in popularity in recent years, thanks in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic which left many people desperate for some greenery in their inside spaces.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.