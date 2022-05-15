BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reaches out to Louise Minchin following 'grim' ordeal Dan tweeted his former co-star

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has reached out to his former co-star Louise Minchin after she gave an interview about her stalking ordeal in the Daily Mail's You magazine on Sunday.

Chatting to the publication, the mum-of-two opened up about the frightening experience which left her tempted to quit her job.

Louise posted the article on Twitter, prompting Dan to reply: "Well done Louise. I saw how grim this was for you and your family. I am sure this will help someone."

Back in July 2020, Louise received violent threats made towards her and her then 18-year-old daughter Mia. The broadcaster's stalker was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison in December 2021 and was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

Chatting about almost leaving her TV career due to the experience, she said: "I felt so guilty that my job had brought this into my family's life. I asked myself why would I do a job where someone goes after my children, why would I do this to my family?

Dan reached out to his former co-star Louise

"Being a mother has always been my number-one job and all I cared about was protecting them, so I was out. Nothing was worth this. It was Mia and Scarlett who stopped me. They insisted I must not quit my job, because that would mean this person winning."

Before her departure from BBC Breakfast in September 2021 after almost 20 years, Louise hosted the morning programme for three days a week alongside Dan.

Dan is leaving the BBC on May 17

Just seven months after Louise's exit from the show, Dan announced that he would also be leaving.

Taking to Channel 5's official Twitter account back in April, the former Football Focus host revealed that he would be moving to the broadcaster to host 5 News as well as other projects. Dan's last show on the BBC will take place on May 17.

