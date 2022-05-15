The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable baby photo as he celebrates 37th birthday The woodwork expert marked the big day on Instagram

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk marked his 37th birthday on Saturday by posting a throwback photo to when he was a toddler - and it's adorable!

Taking to Instagram, the woodwork expert posted a picture of himself basking in the sunshine on the grass, celebrating with a plate filled with mini cupcakes and a chocolate birthday cake.

Beside the snap was a throwback picture of himself as a baby with a huge grin on his face while looking at the birthday cake in front of him.

He wrote the caption: "Less hair, more wrinkles, but pretty much the same… Thank you all for your birthday wishes!"

Fans were quick to flood the comments with birthday messages, with one person writing: "Ahhh happy birthday to you. Hope you had a lovely day," while another added: "Happy Birthday Will, hope you are having a fabulous day.

Will celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday

Other fans commented on Will's sweet baby photo, with one fan posting: "Happy birthday, adorable photo at your second birthday," while another added: "Ahhh Happy Birthday! Very cute pic of you in the early days!"

The post comes just a week after Will paid a loving tribute to his wife, Polly, who celebrated her graduation day last Sunday.

Posting a snap of his wife, who is currently pregnant, wearing a graduation gown and a doctoral bonnet, he wrote the caption: "What a wonderful day of celebrations! I couldn't be prouder of my wife, Dr Polly Kirk! X"

Will posted an adorable throwback snap to Instagram

The couple have been married since August last year, having tied the knot in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, and are now expecting their first child together.

The restoration maestro announced the news back in March, sharing a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

