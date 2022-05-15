SNL's Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial sketch sparks viewer complaints Fans of the show took to Twitter

Saturday Night Live is no stranger to making light of the week's biggest news stories and the latest episode of the late-night entertainment show was no different.

This week's cold open was a sketch about the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard - and viewers have complained about the spoof.

WATCH: Johnny Depp 'the closest I’ve ever been' to breakdown after severing finger

The skit saw the cast members address Johnny's prior allegation that Amber had left faecal matter in their bed, with Kyle Mooney playing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, while Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong played the roles of prosecuting lawyer and Judge Penney Azcarate.

Kate McKinnon opened the sketch by saying: "I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment, but with all the problems in the world, isn't it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say 'glad it ain't me?'"

Viewers were quick to criticise the show, questioning whether the sketch was appropriate considering the allegations of domestic violence made.

SNL mocked the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

One person took to Twitter writing: "The amount of people involved in snl and nobody thought 'hey maybe this should be off limits' ???," while another added: "Who thought making a skit from a domestic abuse case was going to be funny?"

A third viewer agreed, posting: "While I understand this is satire and it's supposed to take jabs at the ludicrous tactics of Heard's lawyers, this skit was inappropriate," while another tweeting: "This got approved by so many people. I feel we lost the plot as a society. The lack of empathy is absolutely blowing my mind. Heartbreaking."

Viewers were divided over the Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial sketch

However, not all SNL fans were disappointed by the sketch, with one person tweeting: "This is hilarious. I can't stop watching it lol," while another added: "Cancel culture are out in force here! Keep up the good work SNL."

A third simply wrote: "Very Funny."

