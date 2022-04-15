Hacks season two trailer is here - and it looks better than ever Season one was a huge hit - and we’re so ready so more!

Good news, Hacks fans! Deborah Vance and Ava are finally back for more episodes in the Hacks season two trailer, and if the new footage is anything to go by, it looks like it is going to be seriously good! The show will return with two episodes on 12 May, with two new episodes of the eight-part series as well.

So what can we expect from season two? The official synopsis reads: "The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and her young, entitled writer Ava continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act." Footage from the trailer includes Deborah attacking Ava in a rage, as well as the pair stranded on a boat together.

Fans were unsurprisingly thrilled to see that the show is coming back, with one writing: "YESS CANT WAIT! I loved the first season so much!" Another added: "Yesssssss I love this show…I’m so ready bro," while a third person wrote: "I loved season 1… very curious how 2 will go!"

Are you excited for Hacks season two?

Hannah Einbinder, who plays Ava, previously opened up about the show to Variety, saying: "In the beginning of shooting, I felt a great deal of imposter syndrome because I had never acted before. It is intimidating being with these actors who are such lifelong professionals.… I was like, I feel out of place, I feel wrong here, they should have gotten someone with more experience.

Jean Smart stars

"I very easily can spiral into believing the worst things. As time went on, I began to feel like this experience really changed my brain chemistry in a way that I’ve been trying to change my whole life. I’m really wired without self-esteem, to be honest with you. I don’t feel that it was built in me.

"But it came to the point where, I respect Jean so much, and I respect [Hacks creators] Paul, Lucia [Aniello], and Jen [Statsky] so much. If they say I’m doing a good job, and I respect them and their opinions, then I can choose to believe them. It’s made me feel a lot better.”

