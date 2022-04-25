Roar: viewers have same reaction to Nicole Kidman’s bizarre Apple TV+ show What do you think of the new anthology series?

Roar is the latest show to land on Apple TV+ and follows eight different women in an anthology series that has been compared to Black Mirror due to its unusual and sometimes fantastical subject matter. In the show, Nicole Kidman stars as a woman who eats photographs - and it’s fair to say that the fans had some thoughts on it!

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "I don’t think there’s anything Nicole Kidman has been in that I haven’t loved. She’s just an incredible actress (and producer). I love her. #ROAR," while another person added: "I think I actually roared with delight when Judy Davis showed up as Nicole Kidman’s mom on Ep 2 of #ROAR for @AppleTV. A perfect pairing that I can’t believe hasn’t happened until now."

A third person added: "Just watched the first two episodes of #Roar on Apple TV. Loves the Issa Rae ep but OMG Judy Davis and Nicole Kidman together make a meal of episode 2. Too long since I’ve seen Judy Davis on screen. And maybe it’s my age but the story tore me up."

Others weren’t too sure about Nicole’s episode, with one writing: "ROAR is really very, very good. I’ve watched 7 out of 8 stories so far and they’ve been stellar. Didn’t like the one with Nicole Kidman as much (generally not a fan) but even that one managed to make me sob at the end. Relatable, well-cast, best kind of weird," another person added: "#Roar on @AppleTV ALL episodes are incredible. Except the Nicole Kidman one, that one was blah."

What did you think of the series?

So what is the show about? The official synopsis read: "Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways.

"How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women."

