All you need to know about Conversations With Friends star Sasha Lane The actress plays Bobbi in the BBC adaptation…

If you loved Normal People, then the chances are you've already started watching Conversations With Friends. Like Normal People before it, the BBC drama has been adapted from Sally Rooney's novel of the same name and features a number of brilliants stars who are set for huge success of the back of the drama.

The series tells the story of Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), a former couple who are now best friends and a double-act who perform poetry at open mic nights.

WATCH: The official trailer for Conversaitons With Friends

But their relationship faces a few hiccups when they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn). The actors in the show are being praise for their performances – in particular Sasha. So who is the star? Get to know the actress here…

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi in the series

Sasha Lane's bio and career

Sasha Lane is an American actress who, at age 26, has already enjoyed success. The star was born and bred in Texas and landed her first major acting role in 2016 for the film, American Honey, in which she played the lead, Star.

The movie, which also starred Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough, was widely praised by critics and won the Jury Prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Since then, Sasha has gone onto to bag other credits for films such as Hellboy, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and TV shows like Utopia and Loki.

The actress stars opposite Alison Oliver who plays Frances

Sasha Lane's family

Sasha Lane has opened up about her family and upbringing in the past. She previously told The Independent: "I don't really like to talk about my family but my mom was gone a lot. I played this role of being the glue, trying to keep everyone together.

"I grew up really, really young. Bad things happened to me as a kid but I had this feeling that it made me a better person. I have empathy and perspective."

She also spoke about how her previous trauma plays a part in her work. "It might be effortless, but that's because I have years of trauma riding on my back," she told Porter. "That's how I know what [a character] is feeling and thinking. I have to tap into something."

Sasha has an adorable baby daughter

Sasha Lane's love life

Not much is known about Sasha's love life but, according to Page Six, she was previously involved with her American Honey co-star, Shia, but split around 2016. Sasha has, however, been open about her sexuality, telling The Times: "The way I love, and whether I'm falling in love with a man or a woman, I think there's just the beauty of love."

In 2020, Sasha welcomed a daughter, Astrid Cairo. She told The Times: "After I had my daughter I made the choice to be a single mom and then lockdown happened." Sasha then took her daughter with her to Ireland to film Conversations with Friends. "Instead of the chaos of my mom's house and everything, my daughter is going to meet every kind of person and it's crazy."

