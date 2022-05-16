The Repair Shop's Will Kirk recreates iconic James Bond moment with epic beach photo Fans are loving the new snap!

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has recreated Daniel Craig's iconic James Bond beach scene while on holiday in Greece - and fans are loving it!

The woodwork expert emulated the famous film moment which saw Daniel show off his ripped torso as he emerges from the sea.

Sharing a series of photos from his Greece getaway alongside his pregnant wife, Polly, Will posted the following caption: "Final holiday before 2 become 3." He went on to add the hashtags: "#babymoon #greece."

Fans were quick to comment on the star's glorious beach snap, with one person writing: "I think we have found the next James Bond," while another agreed, adding: "I like the Daniel Craig 'Bond' walking out of the sea look!"

A third person commented: "Well hello there Mr Bond. Have a fabulous holiday you two."

Fans dubbed Will the next James Bond

Other fans filled the comments with well wishes for the baby's upcoming arrival, with one person writing: "Enjoy your hols. Lovely couple and wishing you all the best when becoming parents," while another added: "Hope all goes well with the birth for a happy healthy baby."

A third person commented: "Wishing you both immense joy and happiness and I hope that bump behaves and lands safely."

Will and Polly have been married since August last year, having tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

Will went to Greece with his pregnant wife, Polly

The BBC star announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child together back in March, sharing a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

Since then, the pair have been busy preparing for their new arrival by picking up their paintbrushes to decorate the baby's nursery. Will has also been crafting some handmade toys for his child.

Back in March, the restoration expert revealed that he had been whittling a wooden elephant. How sweet!

