Conversations With Friends star reveals Taylor Swift's reaction to intimate scenes with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Conversations With Friends star Alison Oliver has revealed what co-star Joe Alwyn's very famous other half Taylor Swift thought of their intimate scenes in the upcoming BBC Three series.

The young Irish actress, who makes her acting debut in the new Sally Rooney adaptation, told The Times that the pop star - who was regularly on set to support her boyfriend of six years - was "totally cool" about the pair's rather risqué scenes.

WATCH: The full-length trailer for Conversations with Friends is here

She added that Taylor understood that they were "part of Joe's job, all part of the story," but acknowledged that it was a surreal situation to find herself in nevertheless.

In the 12-part series Alison plays Frances, a 21-year-old student who becomes wrapped up in an affair with an older actor named Nick. At the same time, Alison's ex-girlfriend, with whom she remains inseparable, develops a crush on Nick's wife, Melissa.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016

As the synopsis reads: "Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi, is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

The new series is coming to screens this month

"It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor.

"Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

The series will be arriving on BBC Three and Hulu on Sunday 15 May 2022. Following the first episode's release, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

