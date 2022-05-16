Who is Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie? The couple are fronting their own BBC show

Husband and wife duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey are set to become your next favourite TV couple as they front their own show on BBC Two, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

The pair have become hugely successful with their podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, and are now bringing their talents to the small screen. While viewers might be familiar with comedian Chris, some may be curious to know more about Rosie. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie opens up about parenting guilt in heartfelt video

Who is Rosie Ramsey?

Rosie is the wife of comedian Chris Ramsey, 35, and is best known for co-hosting their smash-hit podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed. The first episode aired in February 2019 and since then, the show has attracted over 100 million downloads.

The podcast initially evolved into a best-selling book before the couple took the show on a live tour across the UK, which broke the record for the world's biggest live podcast audience ever.

Rosie and Chris are fronting their own BBC chat show

The pair have also won multiple awards for their podcast, including both the Global Best Podcast award and the British Podcast Listeners' Choice award in 2020. They also picked up the gong for Best Comedy Podcast at The National Comedy Awards in 2022.

While Rosie, 35, is best known for hosting the podcast, she is an experienced presenter in her own right and has conducted interviews with major Hollywood stars, including WWE Superstar John Cena and actress Lesley Mann for The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central back in 2018.

The couple have been married since 2014

She has also appeared on several chat shows, including The Sarah Cox Show, Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show, Married to a Celebrity: A Survival Guide and Parenting for Idiots and has also co-hosted Capital Radio's drive-time chat show in the North East.

As listeners of the podcast might know, Rosie has an impressive set of pipes on her and has even shared the stage with Ed Sheeran in the past.

Do Rosie and Chris have children?

Chris and Rosie share two children together, five-year-old Robin and one-year-old Rafe.

After tying the knot in 2014, Rosie and Chris welcomed Robin a year later. After trying for another baby, she opened up about suffering a miscarriage 12 weeks into her pregnancy. She spoke to Vicky Pattison on her podcast, The Secret To, in 2020. "I found out at the 12-week scan I'd actually lost the baby," she explained. "It's called a blighted ovum which is a missed miscarriage… honestly, I don't want to sound dramatic, but it was one of the worst things that's ever happened in my life."

Chris and Rosie pictured with their two sons following Rafe's birth

Thankfully, not long after speaking out about her miscarriage, Rosie gave birth to the couple's second son, Rafe.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show airs on Monday 16 May on BBC Two at 9pm.

