Nathan Fillion leaves fans amazed by seriously shredded physique The Rookie star didn't always look like this!

Nathan Fillion is a man of many characters and his latest role sparked quite the reaction from fans.

The star shared a snapshot of himself in costume for his role in The Suicide Squad movie and his buff appearance is sure to turn heads.

Nathan posted a snapshot on Instagram recently wearing the sleeveless, leather-look suit and his social media followers were amazed at his physique.

WATCH: Take a look back at Nathan Fillion in Castle

The Rookie actor showed off his toned and very muscly arms and captioned the image: "Costume in progress, showing the true teal tones of the unweathered underneath bits. Yes, I’m flexing. You would, too. #suicidesquad."

Fans immediately began commenting and wrote: "Damn, Castle got shredded," making reference to his appearance in the show Castle.

Another added: "That body deserves to be a superhero! A movie just for him, please!" and a third wrote: "Ruggedly handsome...No matter what you're wearing."

There were plenty of references to his arms and others compared him to Ryan Reynolds.

It's not the first time Nathan has caused a stir with his appearance as he recently took a selfie with cuts all over his face.

Nathan recently worried fans with his cut face

He explained: "I cut myself shaving. Don’t ask me how- I use an electric razor." Fans were worried for him and wrote: "Ouch. Looks so painful," and, "man, looks like he got in a fight with Freddy Krueger".

Others were convinced it was makeup and added: "Stage blood surely… if not, yikes - bin the razor, and stay away from all sharp objects."

His look also sparked speculation and excitement that he is already back filming The Rookie season four.

The Suicide Squad is now in theatres and also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

