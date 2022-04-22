Nathan Fillion's sensational LA home is so unexpected - see inside The Rookie star lives with his cat

Nathan Fillion is one busy man thanks to his starring role in the hit police procedural The Rookie - but when he's not on set, the actor can return home to his beautiful Los Angeles house that he shares with his cat, Bowie.

Although he likes to keep his abode private, he has shared glimpses inside the home on Instagram - and the minimal design is not something we were expecting. Nathan utilizes clean lines, wooden furnishings, and muted decor - but he has gone to town on his tropical paradise of a garden. Take a look inside his luxurious home below…

Nathan Fillion's living room

Nathan's living room features a stunning view of his garden and is drenched in natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that lead outside.

The room appears to be an open plan design and is decorated in neutral tones of beige, white and gray. The wooden floors and coffee table offer contrasting textures to his upholstered furniture.

During a Game of Thrones viewing party at his home, Nathan revealed another view of his living room, which revealed the same neutral interior design flows throughout the rest of his home. A white and brown TV unit holding his giant flatscreen TV could also be seen in his mirror selfie.

Nathan Fillion's kitchen

Nathan previously shared a peek inside his impressive kitchen, which features two islands, one in a gray-top finish and the other in a wood varnish. A dark-gray side table sits to the right with a varnished wood top and the space also offers a view of his garden thanks again to the large glass sliding doors.

The kitchen also features a wine rack, wall-mounted storage, and a wall plant, which he revealed during a virtual appearance at Comic-Con in 2020, he said: "This is my first time joining a Comic-Con panel from my kitchen."

Nathan Fillion's studio

Many people prioritized home renovations following the pandemic, including Nathan. During his virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that, this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

Gesturing around the room, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner."

It is painted white with gray fabric wall tiles, a navy armchair, and a TV, while there is a wooden tree trunk coffee table positioned to one side where Nathan keeps his remote control. Brown curtains and pampas grass add the finishing touches.

Nathan Fillion's garden

Nathan gave fans a rare look at his backyard in a video of him freeing a hummingbird that had made its way into his home. As he walked it out to a feeder, his expansive yard was visible in the background. Palm trees surrounded the lush lawn and revealed his enormous swimming pool.

The garden is also filled with outdoor furniture, a BBQ that makes it perfect for outdoor entertaining, and trees and hedges that ensure the space remains private.

