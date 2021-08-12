Nathan Fillion's worrying photo sparks concern for future of The Rookie The star is currently filming season four

Nathan Fillion sent The Rookie fans into a frenzy with a new snapshot which raised serious concerns.

The star took to Instagram with a photo of his on-set uniform and the label attached to it sent his social media followers into a tizzy.

Nathan is currently filming season four of the hit LAPD cop show and it appears his character, John Nolan, may be headed for additional drama.

In the photo, Nathan was holding a plain white T-shirt with a green post-it note pinned to it. The label read: "Nolan, to be fireproofed," and he captioned the post: "My wardrobe for this episode. Quick question: Is 'To be fireproofed' the same thing as 'Not yet fireproof'? And also, WHY DO I NEED TO BE FIREPROOF? #therookie #lastheeverposted."

Fans leaped in to comment and exclaimed: "No no that face is too pretty to be anywhere near fire," while another said: "Yikes! I’d be very worried," and a third wrote: "Pretty sure I would want to see that tested BEFORE I put it on .....just saying."

What does this mean for Nathan's character?

Many more asked what was going to happen to Nathan's character and there were strings of shocked face emojis.

Nathan also received a number of complimentary messages too as fans wrote: "Cause you're hot, hot, hot," and, "Could it be Officer Nolan will be in a hot mess, or he's so hot?"

Either way, it's clear The Rookie viewers are eagerly anticipating the next season and hoping nothing bad comes of Nathan.

There's lots to look forward to in season four

The Rookie season three ended on a cliffhanger finale which saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley Evers' (Shawn Ashmore) wedding plans interrupted. Pregnant bride-to-be Angela went missing shortly after arch-enemy La Fiera (Camille Guaty) made her escape from prison.

Fortunately, viewers won't have to wait too long to get answers as the police drama will return to screens at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday 26 September on ABC.

