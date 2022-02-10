The Rookie's Nathan Fillion breaks silence on series spin-off

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion has shared his thoughts on the hit police procedural getting its own spin-off.

It was announced on Wednesday that the ABC show is expanding its universe with a brand new show set in the FBI, fronted by actress and presenter Niecy Nash. The Claws actress is set to guest star in a two-episode arc of the main series, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for the yet-untitled spinoff.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion is back in season 4 of The Rookie

Upon hearing the news, Nathan took to Instagram to express his delight, writing: "Who’s The Rookie now?! It’s a sure sign that you’re doing something right when a series gets a spin-off.

"I’m so happy to get the chance to work with @niecynash1 and very excited to see what she does with her own show. Congrats, Niecy. You got this!"

Fans were quick to react to his positive response, with The Rookie co-star Jenna Dewan writing: "Loving this!!!" Nathan's former Castle co-star Molly Quinn – who also guest-starred on The Rookie – jokily replied: "I loooove her!!!! And yk I like you lots too."

Niecy Nash will lead the cast of the upcoming spin-off series

One fan wrote: "So frigging excited - I’m a huge fan of you both!!!" A second said: "Love this! Love The Rookie and love her!"

Niecy will play a woman known as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. As Deadline reports: "Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own."

Nathan plays Officer John Nolan

In the episodes, Officer John Nolan - played by Nathan - and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Airdates for the episodes have not yet been confirmed.

Confirming the news, Niecy said in a statement: "I'm so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can't wait to play!"

