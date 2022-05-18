What is Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix film Spiderhead about? The Thor actor is joined by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollet in the film

If you're on the lookout for a new action-packed movie then Netflix has one on the horizon - and it looks brilliant.

Spiderhead, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, lands on the streaming platform in June and tells the story of two inmates who form a bond while staying in a state-of-the art penitentiary run by a "brilliant visionary", who has unusual ways of experimenting on his subjects. Want the details? Here's all we know about Spiderhead...

WATCH: Spiderhead is coming to Netflix very soon - check out the official trailer

What is the plot of Netflix's Spiderhead?

The action film sees Chris play the role of Steve Abnesti, a scientist described as a "brilliant visionary" who runs a futuristic penitentiary, named Spiderhead. A group of prisoners reside there, but what they don't know is that they're being tested on by Steve as part of his mysterious experiments.

Rather than being locked in a cell, as is the case with a regular prison, the inmates are free to roam the premises, but are often isolated and pumped with drugs as part of the experiment.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti

Soon, two inmates, Jeff and Lizzy, begin to bond during their time at Spiderhead and their connection puts the experiments in jeopardy.

Spiderhead soon becomes a place of hostility, seeing those who reside there face pain and violence all the while Steve keeps his watchful eye.

The Netflix film looks gripping

Who stars in Netflix's Spiderhead?

As mentioned, Avengers star Chris Hemsworth will be playing the role of the mysterious scientists and Spiderhead boss, Steve Abnesti.

Playing the role of inmate Jeff, is Miles Teller. Miles is perhaps best-known for his roles in Whiplash and The Divergent Series, but he also plays the role of Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Goose's son) in Top Gun: Maverick.

Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star

Playing Jeff's confidante, Lizzy, is Jurnee Smollett, who is known for her parts in Birds of Prey, Underground and True Blood. Also in the cast is BeBe Bettencourt, Joey Vieira, Charles Parnell and Tess Haubrich.

When is Netflix's Spiderhead out?

Spiderhead, which is based on the short story by George Saunders, lands on Netflix on 17 June.

