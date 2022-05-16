Bridgerton fans divided over surprising season three news

Netflix has finally confirmed that season three of its hit period drama, Bridgerton, will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton - and fans are divided.

The news was revealed on the opening night of the streaming service's FYSEE Space event, with Nicola Coughlan sitting on the ATAS panel.

Towards the end of the panel, Nicola was asked what viewers could expect of the new series, to which she said: "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story.

"I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

The first two seasons stayed true to Julia Quinn's novel series; Season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with Simon, The Duke (Regé-Jean Page), while season two dove into Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

While the third book tells the story of Benedict Bridgerton's love life, it looks like that season will be delayed in order to focus on Penelope and Colin's (Luke Newton) courtship.

Fans appear to be divided over the announcement, with some fans hoping to see Benedict's romance journey played out next. One person tweeted: "The way I was right about Benedict not given the same attention as others when he is one of the best siblings," while another added: "SHOULD BE BENEDICT AND SOPHIE."

A third person commented: "NOOO WE WANT BENEDICT'S STORY."

Season three will focus on Penelope and Colin's love story

However, not all viewers were disappointed with the news, with many Polin fans excited to see their romance blossom. One person tweeted: "I can understand the disappointment with Ben Sophie fans. I'm extremely happy to hear this. Finally, Polin is happening.

I dunno how to get upset for the characters I don't even know (Sophie)," while another added: "Polin has a huge responsibility after the massive success of two seasons. I wish them the best. Their love story is now at the hands of the writers."

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Francesca Bridgerton has been recast, and will now be played by Anatomy of a Scandal star, Hannah Dodd.

The role of Francesca was originally played by Ruby Stokes, who has left the series due to landing a lead role in the Netflix show Lockwood & Co. In the first two seasons, Ruby only appeared briefly due to her commitments to other projects.

This isn't the only change to be made for the third season, however, as showrunner Chris Van Dusen has stepped down following series two and will be replaced by Jess Brownell.

Nicola Coughlan announced the news at a recent Netflix event

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in March, he said: "Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do.

"The fact that this show has become Netflix’s biggest English language speaking series ever is something I’m incredibly proud of, and something I’ll always be incredibly proud of. But at the end of the day, you know, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future."

